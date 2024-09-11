Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour announces two rehearsal shows ahead of Luck and Strange tour

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is getting ready to hit the road on his Luck and Strange tour, but a few lucky fans in England will get to see a preview of what he's planning.

Gilmour just announced he's headlining two special rehearsal concerts, an evening show on Sept. 20 and a matinee on Sept. 21, at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England.

Fans who either order or have already purchased Gilmour's recent solo album, Luck and Strange, through his website get first shot at tickets, which cost less than $40 each.

Gilmour's Luck and Strange tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy. He hits the States Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, with shows in New York to follow. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

And speaking of concert tickets, Gilmour just weighed in on the controversy over the high price of tickets to the upcoming Oasis reunion shows, specifically the practice of dynamic pricing, where tickets go up in price based on demand.

After sharing in a new ITV interview that a Pink Floyd reunion wasn't likely to happen because the three surviving members — Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason — aren't on speaking terms, Gilmour was asked about the Gallagher brothers' reunion.

“Oasis should do what’s right for them," he said, but noted about the ticket controversy, "Chose a ticket price and stick to it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.