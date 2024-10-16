Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde doesn’t want to see the same faces up front at shows

While Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde may love the band’s fans, it seems she’s sick of seeing the same ones in the front row time and time again.

In a post on social media, Hynde addressed fans who come to multiple shows and get in the front row, letting them know why they may not be keeping the spot they snag.

“First of all, thank you to everyone who’s come to see our shows. We’re in the homestretch of this year‘s tour and it’s been a real pleasure,” she writes. “Fantastic cities and fantastic audiences. We’ve had a great time playing for you.”

But she shares that there’s “[o]ne thing we feel obliged to explain: When we go on tour, the whole point of it for the band is that we are playing to a different audience every night." She notes they “look forward to seeing local faces. This is what makes it new for us every night.”

"We appreciate those of you who follow us and buy tickets for multiple nights, so please don’t be offended if we request you to move out of the front row,” she adds. “All we are asking is that you give the local fans a chance. This is what keeps it new for us…especially after being on tour for so many months.”

Pretenders are currently on a U.K. tour. They play Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday and Gateshead, England, on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

