R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe to appear at Harris/Walz get out the vote concert

By Jill Lances
R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe is set to appear at an upcoming campaign concert for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.
The get out the vote concert is happening Friday in Pittsburgh. It will also feature Jason Isbell and a yet-to-be-named special guest.

While the event is billed as a concert, it is unclear whether Stipe will be performing. In a post on Instagram he simply wrote, "Join us. Be sure you're registered to vote. Vote Pennsylvania."

R.E.M. previously released a compilation album to help get out the vote. We Are Hope Despite The Times, released to coincide with National Voter Registration Day, featured 18 hand-selected R.E.M.tracks with themes of activism and social responsibility.

With the release of the album, the band urged fans to visit vote.gov or headcount.org to register to vote or update their voting information.

We Are Hope Despite The Times is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!