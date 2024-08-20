Rod Stewart assures fans that he's "not dying as far as I know"

Not long after he said in a recent interview that he knew his days were numbered, Rod Stewart had to postpone or cancel several shows due to strep throat and COVID-19. But Rod, 79, assures fans that he’s fine and he’s not secretly suffering from any health problems.

Speaking to The Sun, Rod clarifies, "I appear to have been grossly misunderstood in that interview. When I said, 'My days are numbered,' it was purely in jest. Aren't everybody's days numbered? I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying as far as I know."

Rod then repeats something else he said in the first interview: he's training to attempt to break the world record for the 100-meter dash for a man his age. On top of that, he reiterates that he works out three or four times a week and adds, "I have completed over 70 shows this year all over the world and more to do."

The singer continues, “I have a beautiful wife, eight children and three grandchildren. Life is good and I have a lot of life to live but I could still get knocked down by a number nine bus in the Charing Cross Road next week. All our days are numbered, but we just don’t know when.”

He calls the show cancellations "extremely unfortunate," but notes that he's already made up two of them and he'll be back in Las Vegas next year.

