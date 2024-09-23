Scorpions announce dates for 60th anniversary Las Vegas residency

Scorpions are set to return to Las Vegas as part of their 60th anniversary celebration.

The band just announced dates for a new residency, Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Years of Scorpions, set to kick off Feb. 27 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency, with special guest Buckcherry, will consist of five dates in total, wrapping March 11.

Scorpions have headlined residencies at the venue two other times: in 2024 with Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas and in 2022 with Sin City Nights.

Tickets for the latest shows go on sale Saturday, although there will be a presale for Scorpions fan club members and Citi cardholders that starts Tuesday.

Scorpions were formed in Hanover, Germany, in 1965 by Rudolf Schenker, who has been the only consistent member of the group. They released their first album, Lonesome Crow, in 1972 and are best known for their songs “Wind of Change” and “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

