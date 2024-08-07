Scratch that: Rod Stewart isn't ending his residency in Las Vegas after all

After announcing that he was going to end his 13-year Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his 200th show on Aug. 7, Rod Stewart has changed his mind.

Speaking about ending the residency earlier this year, Rod told ABC Audio that he "can't imagine not going back [to Vegas] again" — and that's exactly what he's doing, in 2025. He's announced Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows, which will begin in March. There are 12 shows scheduled, taking place in March, May and June.

These new performances will evidently be different from his residency, which was called The Hits. It will include the hits, but also, according to a press release, "surprises from the songbook, swing ... deep cuts, and stunning new production elements."

This would seem to indicate that Rod plans to incorporate some material from his most recent album, Swing Fever, a collaboration with former Squeeze keyboardist and band leader Jools Holland.

Fan club presale tickets go on sale Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT, and so will Citi cardmember tickets via citientertainment.com. Other presales start on Aug. 9, and tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas.

Here are the show dates:

March: 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May: 29, 31

June: 1, 5, 7, 8

