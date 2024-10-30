Squeeze, Cheap Trick among the special guests on Heart’s Royal Flush tour

Heart has revealed the special guests who will be joining them on their Royal Flush tour in 2025.

The band has booked Squeeze, Cheap Trick and Lucinda Williams to open for them on select dates.

Heart’s Royal Flush tour is set to kick off with a two-night stand in Las Vegas, Feb. 28 and March 1, with dates confirmed through April 16 in New York City.

The tour was supposed to happen in 2024, but was postponed following singer Ann Wilson’s revelation that she was battling cancer. In September she shared a health update, letting fans know she was doing fine and “the worst is over.”

A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.