Stephen Stills weighs in on whether he’ll perform with Graham Nash & Neil Young again

Graham Nash recently told Rolling Stone that he didn't think he'd ever perform with his former bandmates Stephen Stills and Neil Young again now that David Crosby is gone, and it sounds like Stills kind of agrees.

While promoting the new Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young archival live release, Live at the Fillmore East, 1969, Variety asked whether the three of them would reunite, and he suggested that he didn't think it would be right.

"Well, would we, and should we, you know?" he said. "Because David was such an integral part ... everybody was an integral part of it. I mean, Graham was just as creative vocally as David."

“But it’s just the physiology of it. My little rasp, and Graham’s Celtic keen, as I call it, and David’s warm little undertones just made for a magic that can’t be duplicated," he added.

Stills did suggest one reason he’d be open to a reunion, noting, “[T]he election might be an excuse. I would do that for Kamala Harris.”

“Otherwise, it’s a Pyrrhic exercise — it’s never gonna be quite the same,” he said. “So, I don’t know. I’m obviously at loose ends on what I’m gonna do next anyway, because I’m getting bored. So I’ve gotta get out there and do something.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.