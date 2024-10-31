Stephen Stills weighs in on whether he’ll perform with Graham Nash & Neil Young again

Graham Nash recently told Rolling Stone that he didn't think he'd ever perform with his former bandmates Stephen Stills and Neil Young again now that David Crosby is gone, and it sounds like Stills kind of agrees.
While promoting the new Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young archival live release, Live at the Fillmore East, 1969, Variety asked whether the three of them would reunite, and he suggested that he didn't think it would be right.
"Well, would we, and should we, you know?" he said. "Because David was such an integral part ... everybody was an integral part of it. I mean, Graham was just as creative vocally as David."
