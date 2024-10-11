Stevie Nicks sings in new 'Saturday Night Live' promo

Although she tried to resist, Stevie Nicks sings in the new promo for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, where she'll serve as musical guest

Two clips were released featuring Stevie, host Ariana Grande and cast member Bowen Yang, and it’s in the second one where Stevie gives in and sings.

In the clip, Bowen comments about it being Ariana’s second time hosting the show, to which Ari replies, “You know what they say, lightning strikes, maybe once,” with Bowen adding, “Maybe twice,” which is a lyric to Stevie’s hit “Gypsy.” Stevie then warns them, “You can’t trick me into singing.”

But they don’t give up. Bowen then asks Ariana how her weekend was, and she responds, “It was good, you know, I climbed a mountain and I turned around,” with Bowen adding, “That’s so funny cause I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills,” both lyrics to the Fleetwood Mac tune “Landslide.”

That’s when Stevie finally gives in, singing “And the landslide brought me down,” prompting both Bowen and Ari to exclaim “Yes!”

This will be Nicks' second time performing on SNL. The last time she was on the show was in December 1983, when she performed "Stand Back" and "Nightbird" from her sophomore solo album, The Wild Heart.

Stevie recently released the new single "The Lighthouse," a song about women's rights, which she says she started writing a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

