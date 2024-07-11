Stevie Nicks reschedules shows postponed due to leg injury

By Jill Lances
Stevie Nicks is ready to make things right with her fans in Manchester and Glasgow.
Over the weekend the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had to postpone her shows in both cities due to a leg injury that required a surgical procedure. But now she’s announced the rescheduled dates for the shows, with Stevie set to play Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 16 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on July 24.
But before both those shows, Stevie is set to headline BST Hyde Park in London on Friday. The show features a variety of special guests, including Brandi Carlile.

After wrapping her European dates in Glasgow, Stevie has two more shows on her schedule, both in the U.S. She'll play Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 24 and Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28. Her complete schedule can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!