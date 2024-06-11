Styx & Foreigner announce 'Renegades & Juke Box Heroes' live compilation album

As they get ready to launch their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining tour, Foreigner and Styx have announced that a very special compilation album will be available during stops on the trek.

The album, also called Renegades & Juke Box Heroes, will feature live recordings of 13 classic hits, including Foreigner's "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice" and "I Want To Know What Love Is," and Styx's "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade."

A limited number of copies will be available on the tour on picture disc and silver vinyl. Only 1,000 picture disc copies will be sold, along with 5,000 individually numbered silver disc copies.

The album is also available for streaming, and the picture disc will then be available for purchase on both bands' websites starting July 12, with the silver edition available on Amazon the same day.

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, featuring special guest John Waite, kicks off Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and styxworld.com.

