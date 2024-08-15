On This Day, Aug. 15, 1965: The Beatles headline New York’s Shea Stadium

On This Day, Aug. 15, 1965 ...

The Beatles performed in front of over 55,000 fans at New York’s Shea Stadium, which at the time was not only the largest concert for the band, but the largest concert audience ever.

The Fab Four treated fans to such songs as “Twist and Shout,” “Ticket to Ride,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Help!”

A documentary about the concert, The Beatles at Shea Stadium, was released in March 1966, featuring footage from the concert and the events that led up to it, including the mass hysteria of fans during the height of Beatlemania.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.