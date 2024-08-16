On This Day, Aug. 16, 1974: The Ramones make their debut at CBGB in New York

On This Day, Aug. 16, 1974 ...

Punk rock band the Ramones launched their career with their first-ever live performance at CBGB in New York. They went on to become fixtures at the famed Manhattan rock club and later rose to stardom with hits like "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Rockaway Beach" and "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker."

They are considered by many to be one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time.

The Ramones were formed in 1974 in Forest Hills, New York, featuring lead singer Joey Ramone, bassist Dee Dee Ramone, guitarist Johnny Ramone and drummer Tommy Ramone. None of them were actually related and they all simply took on pseudonyms with the last name Ramone.

Although they went through several lineup changes over the years, they continued to perform until 1996. By 2014 all four original members had passed away.

The Ramones were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in their first year of eligibility, and they received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

