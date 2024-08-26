On This Day, Aug. 26, 1970: Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios opened in New York City

On This Day, Aug. 26, 1970 ...

Electric Lady Studios, a recording studio commissioned by Jimi Hendrix, opened in New York’s Greenwich Village. It was the first commercial studio owned by an artist.

Planning for the studio began in 1968. It was constructed specifically for Hendrix, who died just three weeks after its opening.

The studio went on to be a go-to spot for musicians, with artists such as John Lennon, David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more recording there.

A new documentary about the studio, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, opened in August in New York City.

