On This Day, Aug. 28, 1993…

Billy Joel hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart with River of Dreams, his final pop/rock record.

The album, with a cover painted by Joel’s then-wife Christie Brinkley, was Billy’s fourth #1 and spent three weeks on top of the chart.

The album's title track went on to become a top five hit, Joel's last on the Billboard Hot 100.

The record also featured "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)," which he wrote as a tribute to his daughter, Alexa Ray.

Although Joel hasn’t released a pop album since, he did release a new pop song in 2024. “Turn the Lights Back On” came out in February, and peaked at #62 on the Billboard Hot 100.

