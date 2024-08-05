On This Day, Aug. 5, 1984: Bruce Springsteen plays first of 10 nights in New Jersey on Born in the U.S.A. tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band played the first of 10 nights at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Several performances from that 10-night stand were included in the rocker's 1986 box set Live/1975-85.
The shows were part of Bruce's Born in the U.S.A. tour, in support of his #1 album of the same name, which produced seven top-10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "Glory Days," "I'm On Fire," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."
Springsteen recently wrapped a European tour with the E Street Band and will kick off a U.S. leg of the tour Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.