On This Day, Aug. 5, 1984: Bruce Springsteen plays first of 10 nights in New Jersey on Born in the U.S.A. tour

On This Day, Aug. 5, 1984 ...

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band played the first of 10 nights at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Several performances from that 10-night stand were included in the rocker's 1986 box set Live/1975-85.

The shows were part of Bruce's Born in the U.S.A. tour, in support of his #1 album of the same name, which produced seven top-10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "Glory Days," "I'm On Fire," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."

The tour ran from June 29, 1984, to Oct. 2, 1985, and included summer stadium dates in North America in 1985, marking The Boss' first stadium tour.

The trek was a hugely successful tour for Springsteen, grossing between $80 million and $90 million.

Springsteen played Brendan Byrne Arena, later renamed Continental Airlines Arena, several times throughout his career. In fact, in 1999 he played 15 shows at the venue.

Springsteen recently wrapped a European tour with the E Street Band and will kick off a U.S. leg of the tour Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

