On This Day, Nov. 5, 1971: Elton John released 'Madman Across The Water'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 5, 1971 ...

Elton John released his fourth studio album, Madman Across The Water, featuring nine tracks composed and performed by Elton, with lyrics written by his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The album featured two future Elton classics, “Tiny Dancer” and “Levon,” although neither were huge hits at the time they were released. In fact, while “Levon” peaked at #24, “Tiny Dancer” failed to make the top 40, only making it to #41.

Madman Across The Water charted at #8 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and has gone on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

