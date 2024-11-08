On This Day, Nov. 8, 1971: Led Zeppelin released their fourth studio album

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 8, 1971 ...

Led Zeppelin released their fourth studio album, which became known as Led Zeppelin IV.

The album featured what became their signature tune, “Stairway to Heaven,” along with such future classics as “Going to California,” "The Battle of Evermore," “When the Levee Breaks” and “Rock and Roll."
The album went to #1 in Britain and Canada, and peaked at #2 in the U.S. It is Led Zeppelin's bestselling album, moving over 37 million copies worldwide.

Led Zeppelin IV is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time. In 1999 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!