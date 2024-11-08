On This Day, Nov. 8, 1971 ...

Led Zeppelin released their fourth studio album, which became known as Led Zeppelin IV.

The album featured what became their signature tune, “Stairway to Heaven,” along with such future classics as “Going to California,” "The Battle of Evermore," “When the Levee Breaks” and “Rock and Roll."

The album went to #1 in Britain and Canada, and peaked at #2 in the U.S. It is Led Zeppelin's bestselling album, moving over 37 million copies worldwide.

Led Zeppelin IV is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time. In 1999 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.