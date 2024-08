Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says Stock photo of a hammerhead shark. Two anglers could have earned a spot in the South Carolina record books with their recent catch: a 13 1/2-foot hammerhead shark. Instead, they decided to release the creature, which likely weighed 1,000-plus pounds, Outcast Sportfishing Capt. Chip Michalove told USA Today. (Alastair Pollock Photography/Getty Images)

Saw this video pop up on my Insta feed and had to share it. According to the post it looks like an over 1,000 pound hammerhead shark cruising the beaches off New Smyrna. Sharks are the coolest! And hammerheads are harmless and awesome, so seeing this bad boy must have been amazing in person.

