The Cover Model For Duran Duran's 'Rio' Didn't Know She Was The Cover Model For Duran Duran's 'Rio'

I recently watched the short documentary on Duran Duran on Netflix, Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know. During the show the band mention how they got the cover for the album, the iconic 80′s painting of a woman’s face by the then super popular artist Patrick Nagel. Nagel’s style of using photographs as inspiration for his paintings became huge in the 80′s, partly due to the cover for Rio. And even though most of us could name the band and album just seeing that image, the model who was the inspiration for the cover had no idea, until just recently.

This was literally posted YESTERDAY to Duran Duran’s Insta page:

That model is Marci Hunt. She was a model for a 1981 edition of Vogue Paris. She had no idea until this all came out yesterday. Here’s her Insta post:

Read more about Marcie, who is now a co-owner of a Napa winery, in the San Francisco Chronicle.

