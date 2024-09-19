Dave Navarro May Have Cryptically Posted The End Of Jane's Addiction

The last post I made about the entire Jane’s Addiction situation I was hopeful that Perry’s apology and recognition of the situation could lead to the band coming back together at some point. Now Dave has posted a cryptic message to his Insta possible signaling the end of the band. No one knows Dave’s intention behind this except Dave himself, but reading the last line does hint at at least Dave being ready to move on, if necessary: “Perhaps it’s simpler to recognize when something is gone and learn from the magical lesson of grief rather than avoid it and remain in a consistent state of dissatisfaction.”

With that I’ll leave a video I took from the show the other night showing 3/4ths of the band in great form. Its not the whole song because I wanted to watch the show, but here’s Dave, Eric, and Stephen absolutely smoking their hit Stop.

Jane's Addiction playing "Stop" in Tampa 2024 Jane's Addiction playing "Stop" in Tampa 2024 (1073theEagle)

