Diana Ross to headline ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

NEW YORK — Pop music legend Diana Ross will be the headline act for the 2026 version of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ross, 81, who rocketed to fame as the lead singer of the Supremes during the 1960s and then went on to a successful solo career, is a 13-time Grammy Award nominee and was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in the 1972 film, “Lady Sings the Blues.”

“The Queen of Motown” will perform a medley of her hits on New Year’s Eve in New York City, including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” which received a streaming boost because of its presence in the fifth season of “Stranger Things.”

She will anchor a telecast with 39 artists appearing across several venues, including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico.

The lineup of performers includes 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami), Leon Thomas, Le Sserafim, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, the All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

“Together we begin a new year,” Ross said in a statement. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026."

As a member of the Supremes, Ross had 12 hits that topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts -- the most of any American group, or any female group.

As a solo artist, Ross had six No. 1 records on the Billboard Hot 100.

The show on Dec. 31 will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET; it will be repeated on Hulu the following day.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will anchor the show from Times Square in New York. Chance the Rapper will host from his native Chicago, while former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will handle announcing chores from Las Vegas.

