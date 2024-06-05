Forget About The Creepy Guy On The Street Corner, Giraffes Are Stealing Kids Out Of Cars In Texas

OK so this only happened once, and giraffes probably aren’t out to steal our kids. But the fact that it happened once, means the chances of it happening are never zero.

According to TMZ: “A family in Texas got more than they bargained for when they took their 2-year-old daughter to a drive-thru safari ... because a giraffe snatched the kid up ... quite literally!

This wild encounter from over the weekend was captured on camera, showing the moment little Paisley got lifted up and dropped by a hungry giraffe while she and her family were visiting the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, TX ... cruising through in their truck. Paisley was riding in the truck bed with her mom when her dad stopped so they could feed a giraffe ... and that’s when the giant animal reached down for a bag of food the kid was holding, grabbing hold of her shirt.”

