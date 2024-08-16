Hear How A Teenage Irish Hitchhiker Helped Launch The Foo Fighters

I hadn’t heard this story until just yesterday but a teenage Irish hitchhiker is at least partly responsible for helping to launch the Foo Fighters. The story goes that Dave Grohl was trying to get lost and take a break somewhere in Ireland not too long after Kurt had died by suicide, when he was driving and a teenage hitchhiker came running up to the car wearing a black and white tie-dyed Nirvana t-shirt with Kurt’s picture on it. And I’ll let them tell the rest of the story:

So my legend of a cousin Lorcan just realised he was kind of important to the creation of @foofighters @FooFightersUK He saw a video by Dave Grohl talking about why he got back to work after a visit to Ireland. Lorcan was out hitchhiking wearing his nirvana top when Dave stopped pic.twitter.com/nD7cUE0w8w — Eoin Tighe (@eointighe) August 15, 2024

No word yet on if this has made it back to Dave but if it does I’m willing to bet he invites this guy to a show when they’re back in Ireland.

