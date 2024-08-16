Hear How A Teenage Irish Hitchhiker Helped Launch The Foo Fighters

DAVE GROHL, JIMMY KIMMEL ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Ethan

I hadn’t heard this story until just yesterday but a teenage Irish hitchhiker is at least partly responsible for helping to launch the Foo Fighters. The story goes that Dave Grohl was trying to get lost and take a break somewhere in Ireland not too long after Kurt had died by suicide, when he was driving and a teenage hitchhiker came running up to the car wearing a black and white tie-dyed Nirvana t-shirt with Kurt’s picture on it. And I’ll let them tell the rest of the story:

No word yet on if this has made it back to Dave but if it does I’m willing to bet he invites this guy to a show when they’re back in Ireland.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!