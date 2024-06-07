I Take BACK My Apology To The Moron Who Drove During His Court Appearance For A Suspended License

Here goes round 3 of the most ridiculous story I’ve heard this year. Originally I made fun of Corey Harris because the moron appeared by Zoom for a court appearance for driving on a suspended license. Yes, he was driving while appearing for in front of a judge for driving with a suspended license.

Then I took it back because the story came out that a few years ago that suspension was lifted, and apparently never made it through the paperwork system at the court.

Well now here’s the final truth. This is from Judge Simpson, the presiding judge in the case:

“Let me make it very clear: based upon what the court looked at, he has never had a Michigan license — ever. And has never had a license in the other 49 states and commonwealths that form up this great union,” Simpson said.

That’s right, he NEVER HAD A LICENSE TO BEGIN WITH! So I’m going back to calling this guy not just a moron, but a liar and a moron. Suck it Corey Harris!

Read the whole story here.

Here’s video of the judge announcing that the court discovered the truth:

©2024 Cox Media Group