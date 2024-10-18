Lieutenant Dan, Tampa’s Hurricane Surviving Viral Tik Tok Captain Was Arrested This Morning

The Tik Tok star and viral Tampa sensation, Lieutenant Dan, real name Joseph Malinowski, was arrested this morning on failure to appear, and misdemeanor trespassing charges. According to TMZ, he was arrested by Tampa PD this morning for not moving his boat when he’d been asked to multiple times, because it was a public health hazard. He had docked his boat to ride out the hurricanes at Bayshore Linear Park, which is a public park, but he can’t show proof of “an accessible marine sanitation device aboard his boat and didn’t have a record of proper disposal of waste.”

From the TMZ story: “Cops say the alleged conditions on Dan’s boat created a public health hazard and he was instructed to move his boat out of Bayshore Linear Park ... however, officers say he was still there Friday morning despite numerous warnings ... so he was arrested and hauled off to jail.”

But don’t worry, he actually has a pretty long rap sheet and has been arrested over a dozen times before, so at least this isn’t the first time, and he knows what’s happening, again.

