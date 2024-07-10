A Plane Tire Didn't 'Explode' At The Tampa Airport, But It Did Shred To Pieces, And It's On Video

10 injured on American Airlines flight by severe turbulence CHICAGO - OCTOBER 25: An American Airlines airplane, taxis up the runway to prepare for takeoff at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois on OCTOBER 25, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd)

I despise sensationalistic headlines, which is why I’m sharing this video and talking about it like a normal person. Many headlines about this event are claiming that a plane tire ‘exploded’ on take-off at the Tampa airport. That didn’t happen, and people should tread extra carefully when using the word ‘explode’, especially when it comes to planes and airports. With all the airplane incidents recently its kinda important to describe things correctly.

Watch the video for yourself, and also notice how the voice on the video at first claims its a blown engine. It’s not. A tire popped and shredded, which is what tires do especially at over 100 mph which this plane was surely going. The landing gear also did NOT catch on fire, and this wasn’t an emergency situation. Drama queens.

