Recall alert: 2M garment steamers recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of two million steamers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an expanded recall of garment steamers.

The CPSC said an additional 1.6 million BLACK+DECKER HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers have been recalled. About 518,500 steamers had already been recalled in November.

The recall expansion now applies to all HGS011 steamers, including ones repaired under the previous alert.

Device owners are being told to stop using them after the company continued to receive reports of burn injuries after repairs were made under the initial recall.

Hot water can be expelled from the steamers, causing burns, the CPSC said.

The following steamers are part of the recall:

HGS011F, UPC: 0 50875 82840 7

HGS011S, UPC: 0 50875 82839 1

HGS011, UPC: 0 50875 82838 4

HGS011T, UPC: 0 50875 00272 2

The model can be found on the bottom of the steamer while the UPC is on the packaging.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.

You can call Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or reach the company by email or on its website.

