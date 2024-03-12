Recall alert: Yamaha recalls power adaptor over electrocution concerns

Adaptor recalled Yamaha Corporation of America has recalled approximately 34,500 power adaptors over concerns that consumers can be electrocuted, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors sold between June 2021 and November 2023, and advises consumers to immediately stop using the power adaptors.

According to the notice, a crack between the PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases can occur, exposing electrical wiring and posting an electric shock or electrocution hazard.

This recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319. The date code is on the back of the adapter.

The adaptors were sold at Guitar Center, Amazon.com, Sweetwater Sound, Sam Ash, Musicians Friend, B & H Foto & Electronics, American Musical Supply, and other independent, authorized Yamaha professional audio stores nationwide.

In some cases, Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter was sold in a bundle with five Yamaha analog mixing console models – MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK – and sold as a stand-alone replacement part.

According to the recall, if the cord came as part of a bundle, only the PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled.

Consumers should immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha for a free replacement. Yamaha will provide a free replacement AC Power Adapter to any consumer who purchased a Yamaha mixing console that contained a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter and/or purchased a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter as a stand-alone replacement part.

Yamaha also sold the adaptors directly online at www.usa.yamaha.com and www.shop.usa.yamaha.com/ from June 2021 through November 2023. The adaptors cost about $60.

Consumers can contact Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; by email at pa10recall@yamaha.com; or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa10recall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com. Click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

