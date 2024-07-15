Sammy Hagar Said The Funniest Thing Ever On Stage Last Night In Tampa

Sammy Hagar Live in Tampa 2024 (Ethan Dometrius)

By Ethan

I am still recovering, hearing-wise, from the Sammy Hagar Best Of All Worlds Tour stop in Tampa last night, July 14th, 2024. It was the 2nd best show I’ve ever seen from Sammy, with the first being the time I saw Van Halen live on the 2004 reunion tour.

If you’ve ever seen Sammy live then you know he loves talking to the audience and sharing stories with us, and just being a really normal person, who’s also one of the biggest rock stars on the planet.

After they did Eagles Fly Sammy brought out the booze! He proceeded to mention how he and Mikey made a deal that they wouldn’t get drunk before the show so they could remember how to play all the songs, but since the show was 2/3rds the way through, it was time to start the party. But it was when he offered Satch a drink that he dropped the funniest line ever. Satriani said something to the effect of “you think I can play these guitar parts drunk?” And its Sammy’s response that cracked me up. Watch it happen right here. The video should start before this whole scene right around an hour and a half.

“Eddie could do it!”

Dammit that’s the funniest thing I’ve heard at a rock show ever! Thank you, Sammy.

