LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All of us Van Halen fans are eagerly awaiting the soon to be released, but never before heard, Eddie and Alex Van Halen song, Unfinished. And now Alex posted a clip of the audio to his Instagram, check it out:

The new song will only be released on Alex’s audiobook version of his upcoming autobiography, Brothers, which is due out October 22nd.

