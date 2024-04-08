Solar eclipse 2024: Live updates

A total solar eclipse will cross over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

>> Read more trending news

The total eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean, with Mexico’s Pacific coast seeing fully darkened skies just before 11:10 a.m. PDT, according to NASA. It will next cross the U.S. before reaching Canada and eventually moving over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland.

The path of totality — or the areas where the moon will completely block the sun — includes several states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. People in Texas will begin to see the eclipse around 1:27 p.m. CDT.

See: People prepare to view solar eclipse

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT April 8: Across the U.S., people are preparing their eclipse glasses and finding their perfect viewpoints for the total solar eclipse.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 2024 solar eclipse CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS - APRIL 08: People gather in a field on the campus of Southern Illinois University to prepare for the start of the total eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Carbondale, Illinois. People have travelled from around the country to the campus to view the rare celestial phenomenon. During the event, the Moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Partial solar eclipse visible in Mexico

Update 1:10 p.m. EDT April 8: Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on Monday ahead of the total solar eclipse, expected in about an hour.

#ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨 Comienza eclipse total de sol en Mazatlán, Sinaloa.#FOTOS Gabriel Pano | EL UNIVERSAL pic.twitter.com/gKXqQiX6Ra — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 8, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group