Solar eclipse: What to do with used eclipse glasses?

Eclipse glasses FILE PHOTO: Eclipse glasses don't have to be tossed in the trash, they can be recycled or reused. (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

You’ve gotten the glasses and the moon has passed over the sun, so what can you do with the eclipse glasses after the big event is over?

You have several options, but first, you have to make sure that they’re still usable.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Astronomical Society said that “modern eclipse glasses do not expire” as long as they are compliant with the ISO 12312-2 and have no issues with them, they will be fine to use again.

Glasses company Warby Parker says they should not be “bent, scratched, or broken.”

Then you can take the retailer the used glasses before April 30. Warby Parker will then pack them up and send them to Astronomers Without Borders which then send the glasses to educators and students worldwide.

Several other groups have partnered with Astronomers Without Borders too, including some organizations in Ohio and Vermont.

According to Astronomers Without Borders, they have been sending glasses to people in Africa, Asia, North America and South America since 2008.

If you would like to work directly with AWB, you can contact them by email.

If you don’t want to donate them, don’t just toss them. Remove the lenses and put the cardboard in the recycling bin, the American Academy of Ophthalmology said.

