Steve Miller Approves Of Eminem's Sampling Of Abracadabra, And Says Em Is A True Artist

While I’m not a huge fan of Eminem’s use of Steve Miller’s Abracadabra for Em’s now song Houdini, Steve Miller himself, is. And his opinion is really the only one that matters here. He went on to say he’s honored and believes Eminem is a rare breed who respects art of those who influenced him,

‘Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m Honored.’

Here’s Steve’s post on his Facebook page to Eminem about the use of his song:

Here’s Eminem’s very NSFW video for the song with the sample:

And here’s Steve’s song so you can relive the original in all its 80′s video glory:

