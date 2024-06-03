They Guy Driving During His Court Hearing For Driving On Suspended License Is Actually Innocent

I wrote a blog last week about Corey Harris who was driving when he checked into a Zoom hearing in court, for driving on a suspended license. As did most of the rest of the country because the story went viral with everyone calling him out for how dumb he was for doing that. Here’s the video that most of the internet was laughing at all week:

Well it turns out we all owe Mr. Harris an apology! His license should NOT have been suspended at the time. The original suspension was ordered removed by a judge back in 2022. However, somehow that paperwork lifting his suspension never made it through all the paperwork channels, and therefore his license still showed that it was suspended, when in actuality, it wasn’t. He was legally allowed to drive, and Mr. Harris had no idea that the paperwork never got filed properly, and that his record was wrong. So he wasn’t doing anything wrong, and he is not an idiot deserving of all the ridicule he has surely received.

So I, for one, sincerely apologize for making fun of you, Mr. Harris. And hopefully the situation has finally cleared itself up, and you’re able to continue with your life again.

