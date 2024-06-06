This Is Florida! So Of Course There’s Video Of A Bear Fighting Alligators In The Wild. Yes, Really.

Welcome to Florida, aka Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, aka Thunderdome! June 4th DeBary resident Tyler Futrell was kayaking on the St. John’s River, near the High Banks marina and the mouth of the Wekiva River, when he saw something in the water. That something was a Florida black bear swimming as bears are wont to do. You know who else likes swimming in Florida rivers? Gators. And maybe those gators are a little protective of their rivers, or maybe they were hungry and didn’t know this was a freakin’ bear! Maybe they did know it was a bear and were feeling big in their britches cause they ate their gator Wheaties that morning. Either way, they decided to FAFO with the bear. Don’t know what FAFO is? Google it. Also there’s some language in the video from Tyler because anybody who sees gators attacking a bear just a few feet from you while you’re only floating in a 10 foot kayak would be cussing a bunch too.

Oh and yes, you read that right, this bear is attacked by not one but two gators! One tries to get it from the front, and after the bear teaches that gator a hard life lesson, another gator tries to attack the bear as its climbing out of the water. Oh, it also loses.

Tyler’s video skills aren’t great, but to be honest if I was watching a bear kick 2 alligators asses in front of me I probably wouldn’t have been able to focus my camera that well either.

