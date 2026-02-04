Winter Olympics: Snoop Dogg arrives in Milan

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Coach Snoop Dogg attends the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 3: U.S. Olympians Brianna Schnorrbusch, Stacy Gaskill and Snoop Dogg attend the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Ilia Malinin of Team United States interacts with Snoop Dogg ahead of a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 3: U.S. Olympians Nick Baumgartner, Jake Vedder and Snoop Dogg attend the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: American rapper Snoop Dogg rides an ice resurfacing machine on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 3: U.S. Olympians Hanna Percy, Brianna Schnorrbusch, Faye Thelen, Nathan Pare, Snoop Dogg, Stacy Gaskill, Nick Baumgartner and Jake Vedder attend the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Ilia Malinin of Team United States poses for a photo with American rapper Snoop Dogg ahead of a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 3: U.S. Olympian Jake Vedder and Snoop Dogg attend the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Snoop Dogg rides an ice resurfacing machine on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Snoop Dogg arrives to watch a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Ilia Malinin of Team United States poses for a photo with Snoop Dogg ahead of a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He’s got the swagger, and now Snoop Dogg is once again putting his stamp on the Winter Olympics.

The rapper-turned-sports reporter hit the streets of Milan to carry the Olympic torch as it inches closer to the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t just carrying a torch for the Olympics.

He visited the Milano Ice Skating Arena to watch “Quad God” Illia Malinin. Snoop Dogg gave Malinin a “perfect 10,” telling Olympics.com “if I had five more hands I’d be holding them up, too.”

The pair then sat down in the “Kiss and Cry” area for a post-skate talk.

Snoop Dogg also got a bird’s-eye view of the rink as he rode around on the Zamboni as it resurfaced the ice.

