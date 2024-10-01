U2’s fifth studio album, 'The Unforgettable Fire', turns 40

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of U2's fifth studio album, The Unforgettable Fire.

Following their fourth studio album, War, which featured future classics "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "New Year's Day," U2 decided on a change in direction, replacing longtime producer Steve Lillywhite with Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois in hopes of moving them away from the more conventional hard rock sound of their previous release.

The album, recorded at Dublin's Slane Castle and Windmill Lane Studios, produced the band's first hit single, "Pride (In The Name of Love)," which featured a tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr. The track was a top 40 hit for the Irish rockers, peaking at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And while "Pride" was the only hit single off the record, several other tunes — including the title track, "A Sort of Homecoming" and "Bad" — went on to become fan favorites. In fact, "Bad" is frequently performed at U2's live shows, with the most notable performance happening at 1985's Live Aid, in which Bono pulled a fan from the audience and danced with her. The performance served as a breakthrough for the band, exposing them to an audience of millions thanks to the TV broadcast of the concert.

The Unforgettable Fire was a #1 hit in the U.K. and peaked at #12 on the Billboard Album chart, matching the chart performance of War. It has since gone on to be certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

