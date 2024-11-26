U2’s next album could include ‘sci-fi Irish folk music,’ according to The Edge

During an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, the guitarist revealed that he and Bono have been in the studio with producer Brian Eno, who U2 previously worked with on The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, All That You Can't Leave Behind and more.
Bono previously described the band's next album as a rock record, but in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, The Edge clarified that thought, sharing, "I don't think it's going to be a heavy rock album. I think it's going to be a very different kind of use of the guitar, not a straight-up rock thing."
