Yes’ Steve Howe announces new instrumental album, 'Guitarscape'

Yes guitarist Steve Howe is set to release a brand new solo album, Guitarscape, on Sept. 27.

The album features 14 new instrumental tracks, all written and produced by Howe. The rocker plays acoustic, electric, steel and bass guitars on the album, along with keyboards, and is backed by his son Dylan on drums.

“This album has given me the opportunity to do something different,” Howe shares. “I’ve utilized most of the colors, as I like to I think of my styles, and I’m always pleased when I hear them running through and it moves from a steel, maybe, to a Spanish guitar.”

He adds, “Because it’s a different sort of album, I’m not using terribly conventional chord sequences but things that give me a fresh feeling and opportunities to improvise and stretch out as well as be melodic and make this a nice tuneful experience.”

Guitarscape, Howe's first album since 2020's Love Is, will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally, including in Dolby Atmos. It is available for preorder now.

