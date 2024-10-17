After The Storms, Lots Of People Lost Pets. But There's A Website To Reunite Pets With Owners

Sadly, after any natural disaster lots of pets go missing for a ton of reasons. People leave the area for safety and along the way their pets run away and can’t be found. Or a storm knocks down fences and pets get loose. There are lots of sad ways pets get separated from their families. Thankfully there’s a website dedicated to reuniting lost pets and lost owners.

Petco started LoveLost.org to reunite people and their pets, and now is a great time to check it out. If you’ve lost a pet, or you think you found someone else’s pet and want to get them all back together, this website is a database of pictures and descriptions to help identify lost and found pets and the families missing them.

“Using photo-matching technology, Love Lost simplifies the process of matching lost and found pets through just one photo and a free central location to report, search, and share.

We’ve also empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.9 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us.

Our database includes pets reported by individuals as well as thousands of shelter partners across the country. By uploading a photo of your lost or found pet and reporting it in our system, you make that pet visible to pet parents searching for their pet – making happy pet reunions just a few clicks away.

Love Lost has reunited nearly 60,000 pet parents across the U.S. with their four-legged best friends.

With 1 in 3 pets going missing in their lifetime, and with Halloween right around the corner—the second-largest holiday for lost pets—the platform is more important than ever. Love Lost is committed to making reunions easier and faster.”

