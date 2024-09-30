Here Are A Few Ways To Help Our Friends In Florida Who Are Recovering From Helene Right Now

Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: In this aerial view, workers clear the roads of sand and debris after Hurricane Helene hit the area with high surge waters as it passed offshore on September 28, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This is just a little info from FEMA and other local disaster relief agencies who know best how to get help to those who need it.

Here’s where to get free food water and more:

Pinellas Hurricane Helene recovery: Free food, water, tarps available for barrier island residents

Pinellas County is supporting three points of distribution (PODs) where barrier island residents affected by Hurricane Helene can receive free food, water and tarps while supplies last starting Monday.

The PODs will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Food, water and tarps

4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Food, water and tarps

10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde. Water only

Additional sites are planned. For the latest information about recovery resources, visit disaster.pinellas.gov.

For Pinellas County from FEMA:

Pinellas Update: Hurricane Helene donation collection sites open

Collection sites around Pinellas County are accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene. These locations are for donation drop-offs only, unless otherwise specified by the location’s agency.

These stations will be open throughout the week at the following locations/times:

All Saints Episcopal Church, 1700 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First United Methodist Dunedin, 421 Main St., Dunedin

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Admin, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 704, Clearwater

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater

Monday – Friday, Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Clearview United Methodist Church, 4515 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Maritime and Defense Tech Hub, 450 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gulfport United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S, Gulfport

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Items not accepted:

Used clothing

Bottled water

Furniture, appliances and other large items

Items accepted:

Canned or non-perishable food

Sports drinks

Personal care items

Disposable baby diapers

Baby food/ formula

Can openers (manual)

Plastic ware

Paper products

Disposable adult diapers

Cleaning supplies, including mops and brooms

Dust masks

Work gloves, Heavy rubber kitchen gloves and non-sterile gloves

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Hand tools

Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up via Volunteer Connect, a statewide online portal to match volunteers with organizations that are looking for help.

And here are more links for charitable services and organizations that can offer help, or where you can offer your own help:

Responding to Hurricane Helene is a Whole-of- Community Effort Non-profit and charitable organizations are on the frontlines of the response to Hurricane Helene, providing critical support to people and communities. Here are just a few examples of the important work some of these organizations are doing on the ground.

American Red Cross (ARC) has more than 540 Red Cross responders deployed to affected areas with another 350 responders in route. As of Saturday morning, at least 1,900 people are in more than 80 shelters. More than 30 ARC Emergency Response Vehicles are supporting and 24 additional vehicles are en route. Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information on redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app by texting GETEMERGENCY to 90999.

Salvation Army is in Georgia providing meals at six emergency shelters. In Florida, a total of five mobile feeding units are in Tallahassee and 12 are in Perry. The Salvation Army is also responding to requests for cleanup kits and blankets. In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky, the Salvation Army is responding to requests for meal service to communities affected by the storm. More response information is available at helpsalvationarmy.org.

Capacity Path Relief deployed two teams for community support in Florida’s Big Bend and southwest coastal areas and is expanding support to fill requests from numerous counties. Additional teams are collaborating with local EOCs and coordinating with agency and feeding partners. They are also offering mental health support to teams supporting the response.

Convoy of Hope is stationed in Perry, Florida and is distributing disaster supplies to survivors and is communicating with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office to provide support as needed.

Heart to Heart International (HHI) is in Florida with hygiene kits and pharmaceuticals/healthcare supplies for survivors if needed.

Crisis Cleanup is currently working to help survivors clean up damage from Hurricane Helene. Organizations that would like to help can register at www.crisiscleanup.org/register.

Food for the Poor will deliver five pallets of hygiene kits to Catholic Charities in Saint Petersburg and Tampa, Florida and are deploying disaster kits which include tarps and hygiene kits, women’s care kits and children’s activity kits.

Operation Hope is prepared to support survivors with assistance applications, insurance claims, disaster recovery plans and document recovery. Survivors can find information by visiting www.operationhope.org.

©2024 Cox Media Group