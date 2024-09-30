Here Are A Few Ways To Help Our Friends In Florida Who Are Recovering From Helene Right Now

This is just a little info from FEMA and other local disaster relief agencies who know best how to get help to those who need it.
Here’s where to get free food water and more:
Pinellas Hurricane Helene recovery: Free food, water, tarps available for barrier island residents
Pinellas County is supporting three points of distribution (PODs) where barrier island residents affected by Hurricane Helene can receive free food, water and tarps while supplies last starting Monday.
The PODs will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Food, water and tarps
- Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Food, water and tarps
- Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde. Water only
Additional sites are planned. For the latest information about recovery resources, visit disaster.pinellas.gov.
For Pinellas County from FEMA:
Pinellas Update: Hurricane Helene donation collection sites open
Collection sites around Pinellas County are accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene. These locations are for donation drop-offs only, unless otherwise specified by the location’s agency.
These stations will be open throughout the week at the following locations/times:
- All Saints Episcopal Church, 1700 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First United Methodist Dunedin, 421 Main St., Dunedin
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Habitat for Humanity Admin, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 704, Clearwater
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater
Monday – Friday, Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Clearview United Methodist Church, 4515 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Maritime and Defense Tech Hub, 450 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Gulfport United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S, Gulfport
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Items not accepted:
- Used clothing
- Bottled water
- Furniture, appliances and other large items
Items accepted:
- Canned or non-perishable food
- Sports drinks
- Personal care items
- Disposable baby diapers
- Baby food/ formula
- Can openers (manual)
- Plastic ware
- Paper products
- Disposable adult diapers
- Cleaning supplies, including mops and brooms
- Dust masks
- Work gloves, Heavy rubber kitchen gloves and non-sterile gloves
- Flashlights and fresh batteries
- Hand tools
Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up via Volunteer Connect, a statewide online portal to match volunteers with organizations that are looking for help.
And here are more links for charitable services and organizations that can offer help, or where you can offer your own help:
Responding to Hurricane Helene is a Whole-of- Community EffortNon-profit and charitable organizations are on the frontlines of the response to Hurricane Helene, providing critical support to people and communities. Here are just a few examples of the important work some of these organizations are doing on the ground.
American Red Cross (ARC) has more than 540 Red Cross responders deployed to affected areas with another 350 responders in route. As of Saturday morning, at least 1,900 people are in more than 80 shelters. More than 30 ARC Emergency Response Vehicles are supporting and 24 additional vehicles are en route. Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information on redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app by texting GETEMERGENCY to 90999.
Salvation Army is in Georgia providing meals at six emergency shelters. In Florida, a total of five mobile feeding units are in Tallahassee and 12 are in Perry. The Salvation Army is also responding to requests for cleanup kits and blankets. In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky, the Salvation Army is responding to requests for meal service to communities affected by the storm. More response information is available at helpsalvationarmy.org.
Capacity Path Relief deployed two teams for community support in Florida’s Big Bend and southwest coastal areas and is expanding support to fill requests from numerous counties. Additional teams are collaborating with local EOCs and coordinating with agency and feeding partners. They are also offering mental health support to teams supporting the response.
Convoy of Hope is stationed in Perry, Florida and is distributing disaster supplies to survivors and is communicating with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office to provide support as needed.
Heart to Heart International (HHI) is in Florida with hygiene kits and pharmaceuticals/healthcare supplies for survivors if needed.
Crisis Cleanup is currently working to help survivors clean up damage from Hurricane Helene. Organizations that would like to help can register at www.crisiscleanup.org/register.
Food for the Poor will deliver five pallets of hygiene kits to Catholic Charities in Saint Petersburg and Tampa, Florida and are deploying disaster kits which include tarps and hygiene kits, women’s care kits and children’s activity kits.
Operation Hope is prepared to support survivors with assistance applications, insurance claims, disaster recovery plans and document recovery. Survivors can find information by visiting www.operationhope.org.
