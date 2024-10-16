If You Have Roof Damage From The Storms Click Here For Operation Blue Roof To Protect Your Home

Operation Blue Roof (Army Corps of Engineers)

By Ethan

If you have any kind of storm damage to your roof, even if you’re just renting where you live, the Army Corps of Engineers has launched Operation Blue Roof for many Florida counties. Operation Blue Roof will come and tarp your roof for free to protect from any leakage inside your home until your roof can be fixed permanently.

According to floridadisaster.org “Operation Blue Roof is available to impacted residents in Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.

This program is a free service for homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties, providing fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can sign up for this no-cost service by visiting blueroof.gov, calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258), or visiting a Right of Entry (ROE) collection center throughout the affected areas. ROE collection center locations are listed on blueroof.gov, where residents can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using an ROE form, which gathers information about the residence.”

