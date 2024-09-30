See Heart Wrenching Pics And Videos Of The Damage To Tampa Bay From Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: In this aerial view, boats are piled up in front of homes after Hurricane Helene hit the area as it passed offshore on September 28, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

I’m sure you’ve seen lots of Hurricane Helene news and pictures and videos over the weekend. But I wanted to also share some that I have seen because its way more damage than some people realize. Our Tampa Bay area families are definitely in need of our help in every way we can.

A friend and videographer, Ryan McGibbeny, made this drone video when he went to help a friend on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island:

Here are some pics of how much sand washed on shore in Pass-a-Grille:

Here’s another drone video of the damage to St. Pete Beach:

And here’s a before-and-after from Dolphin Beach and the businesses there. The worst kind of “how it started, how it’s going” TikTok reel:

And here are just a few pics I grabbed from Getty Images that show how bad it got all across our area from Crystal River down through the barrier Islands.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: A capsized boat washes ashore as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Peteersburg Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This is just a small sample of all the damage from around the area. Just know that there are lots of people all around our area, and the state (plus North Carolina, Georgie, Tennessee, etc.) that will need some assistance for quite awhile.

